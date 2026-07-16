MCC seeks support for ‘Clean Chamundi Hill – Plastic-Free Ashada Month’ campaign

July 16, 2026

Warns against littering, use of plastic atop hill during Ashada festivities

Mysuru: Pointing out that protecting the environment and maintaining cleanliness atop Chamundi Hill is a collective responsibility, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has urged organisations, volunteers, traders and devotees to support its ‘Clean Chamundi Hill – Plastic-Free Ashada Month’ campaign.

The MCC has warned that penalties will be imposed on organisers found littering, using banned single-use plastic or failing to clean up after distributing prasada at Chamundi Hill during the Ashada month.

During Ashada season, MCC will conduct inspections regularly at the prasada distribution centres on Chamundi Hill to ensure compliance with waste management and cleanliness norms.

The MCC Commissioner said that penalties and legal action will be initiated against organisations and organisers found dumping waste indiscriminately.

With thousands of devotees visiting Hill during Ashada, various organisations, trusts, donors, groups of people and individuals distribute prasada, food, buttermilk, lassi and drinking water.

The MCC said, the large turnout is likely to generate substantial quantities of food waste, leaf plates, paper cups, bottles, packaging material and other waste.

All organisations and organisers distributing prasada have, therefore, been directed to make adequate arrangements for waste management at their distribution points, the MCC stated.

Colour-coded bins

Separate colour-coded bins should be provided for wet and dry waste. Leftover food, leaf plates and other biodegradable waste should be collected as wet waste, while paper, bottles, cups and packaging materials should be segregated as dry waste.

The MCC has prohibited the dumping of waste on roads and footpaths, in the drains or on the vegetation on the slopes of the Hill. Organisers have been directed to deploy adequate staff or volunteers to maintain cleanliness before, during and after prasada distribution.

Immediately after distribution of prasada, the venue and its surroundings should be cleaned and the collected waste should be handed over to MCC staff.

Use of eco-friendly materials

The Civic Body reiterated that the use of banned single-use plastic items, including plates, cups, glasses, spoons, forks, straws, carry bags and thermocol products, is strictly prohibited. Organisers have been advised to use banana leaves, areca leaf plates, paper and other eco-friendly or reusable materials instead.

The MCC has told organisers to provide adequate drinking water facilities, make arrangements for crowd management and install clear signboards instructing devotees on waste segregation. The quantity of prasada prepared should be planned according to the expected number of devotees to minimise food wastage.