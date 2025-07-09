MCC strike continues for second day

July 9, 2025

Most Pourakarmikas return to work today

Mysore/Mysuru: The strike launched by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) employees and Pourakarmikas continued for the second day today, with employees in the MCC Main Office and in all the 9 Zonal Offices staging a stir in front of the MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road this morning.

The strike severely disrupted public services in all the MCC Offices for the second day, with the staff extending their mass leave.

The MCC staff in Mysuru had launched the strike on Tuesday in response to the call given by Karnataka State City Corporation Employees’ Associations’ Parishat, the Bengaluru-based State Association of Employees of all the 10 City Corporations in the State.

Their demands include extension of benefits to Government employees as per the Seventh Pay Commission Report to cover them too, implementation of KGID and GPF schemes to Corporations’ staff as provided to the State Government employees, without any modification and implementation of Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Scheme, among others.

On account of the continued strike, public services in the MCC Offices were disrupted today too.

However, cleaning and sanitation works across the city were not largely affected as many Pourakarmikas reported for work this morning.