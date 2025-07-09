MCC strike continues for second day
News

MCC strike continues for second day

July 9, 2025

Most Pourakarmikas return to work today

Mysore/Mysuru: The strike launched by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) employees and Pourakarmikas continued for the second day today, with employees in the MCC Main Office and in all the 9 Zonal Offices staging a stir in front of the MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road this morning.

The strike severely disrupted public services in all the MCC Offices for the second day, with the staff extending their mass leave.

The MCC staff in Mysuru had launched the strike on Tuesday in response to the call given by Karnataka State City Corporation Employees’ Associations’ Parishat, the Bengaluru-based State Association of Employees of all the 10 City Corporations in the State.

Their demands include extension of benefits to Government employees as per the Seventh Pay Commission Report to cover them too, implementation of KGID and GPF schemes to Corporations’ staff as provided to the State Government employees, without any modification and  implementation of Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Scheme, among others.

On account of the continued strike, public services in the MCC Offices were disrupted today too.

However, cleaning and sanitation works across the city were not largely affected  as many Pourakarmikas reported for work this morning.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching