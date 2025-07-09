CM’s KRS Dam plaque plan draws flak from ex-Srirangapatna MLA

July 9, 2025

Why not traditional Cauvery Aarti at Bathing Ghat in Srirangapatna?

Mandya: Barely three days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performed ‘bagina’ ceremony at KRS Dam in Srirangapatna on June 30 and directed authorities to install a commemorative plaque marking the reservoir’s historic filling to the brim in June itself — the first such occurrence in over eight decades — former Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah has raised serious questions about the propriety of CM’s directive.

Addressing a press conference, Srikantaiah revealed that while water was released from KRS Dam in May for farmers’ benefit, authorities abruptly stopped canal releases after monsoon onset under the pretext of canal modernisation.

He maintained that had the authorities released appropriate quantities of water to canals as required for agricultural needs, the Dam would not have filled by June. He alleged that officials deliberately retained maximum water storage levels solely to earn compliments from the State Government, while completely neglecting the irrigation requirements of farmers across the Cauvery basin.

Srikantaiah specifically questioned Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy’s silence, despite being the Mandya District in-charge Minister, regarding the authorities’ failure to release canal water when farmers desperately needed it.

Highlighting the irony that farmers are facing severe problems even in the Agriculture Minister’s home district, Srikantaiah asserted that paddy yields in Mandya district have plummeted by approximately 30 percent due to the combined negligence of elected representatives and authorities in ensuring timely canal water supply.

He condemned as shameful the State Government’s failure to establish paddy procurement centres, accusing the Government of betraying farmers who are already suffering from both price drops and reduced yields.

Pointing to the Centre’s announced Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 2,300 per quintal for paddy, Srikantaiah alleged that the Government has completely failed farmers, who are being forced to sell their produce at just Rs. 1,800 – 1,900 per quintal, significantly below MSP.

Cauvery Aarti

Regarding the controversial Cauvery Aarti to be held at KRS Dam, the former MLA clarified that while he doesn’t oppose the ritual itself, he strongly objects to two aspects: the enormous expenditure of Rs. 92 crore for the event and potential safety concerns for the Dam structure.

He questioned the wisdom of selecting a location so close to the Dam for the Aarti, arguing that the traditional Cauvery River Bathing Ghat (Snana Ghatta) near Srirangapatna would have been far more appropriate.

He reasoned that conducting the ritual at the Bathing Ghat would not only be considerably less expensive but would also eliminate any risks to the Dam’s safety. He reminded that during his tenure as MLA, he had initiated renovation of the Bathing Ghat’s steps for Rs. 8 crore specifically to benefit the public, making it a ready-made venue for such ceremonies.