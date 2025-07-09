Hyder Ali Road widening project gains momentum

July 9, 2025

2.5-metre median with plants, footpaths and streetlights planned

Mysore/Mysuru: The road widening project on Hyder Ali Road in Nazarbad is progressing rapidly. The existing 10-metre-wide stretch is being expanded to 30 metres as part of a comprehensive redevelopment initiative.

The project, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 4 crore, includes the construction of a central median, footpaths on both sides, stormwater drains and the installation of streetlights.

To make way for the project, 40 trees were felled in April along the 360-metre stretch between Kalikamba Temple and the SP Office Circle. The move sparked sharp criticism from environmentalists, who condemned the mass tree cutting and accused the authorities of failing to implement compensatory greening measures.

On June 26, as work resumed, environmental activists staged a protest at the project site, alleging that authorities had not taken any concrete steps to replant or nurture new saplings.

The protest was later withdrawn following assurances from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials that 400 saplings — 100 along Hyder Ali Road and 300 in other parts of the city — would be planted and nurtured.

MLA grants under SFC

With the protests called off, MCC formally resumed the widening work. The project is being implemented under the Local Area Development Grant of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, through the State Finance Commission (SFC).

The project involves widening the 360-metre stretch to a total width of 30 metres, in line with the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). A 2.5-metre-wide median will be constructed, with footpaths and stormwater drains on either side.

According to MCC officials, the redevelopment also includes the planting of saplings along all three segments — the median and both flanks of the road — as well as the installation of streetlights along the median.

On Monday, Sait inspected the ongoing work and held discussions with MCC engineers to review project’s implementation.

MCC has paid the Forest Department to plant and maintain 400 saplings, compensating for the 40 trees lost during the development. The Forest Department plans to plant as many saplings as possible along the median, with the remaining to be accommodated in other designated locations.