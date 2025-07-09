Pothole-riddled roads trigger safety concerns
Mysore/Mysuru: Two major roads in Mysuru have become dangerously pothole-ridden, drawing the ire of motorists who are forced to navigate them in fear for their safety.

One of the worst-hit stretches is the Mysuru-KRS Road, particularly at the junction where Contour Road merges with it. Several months ago, UGD pipeline works were taken up in the area.

However, after the digging, the trench near a drain was closed hastily without proper asphalting. The unpatched surface has now transformed into a long, treacherous pothole due to continuous vehicle movement. A similar situation prevails near Doctor’s Corner in Gokulam.

Pothole on Valmiki Road branching towards Hunsur Road.

The Mysuru-KRS Road is a high-traffic route, frequented not only by local vehicles but also by a large number of tourist vehicles, especially on weekends. The road also connects to crucial medical institutions such as PKTB Sanatorium, Trauma Care Centre, ESI Hospital, Sri Jayadeva and District Hospital, making it a vital stretch for ambulance movement. However, with gaping potholes posing a serious hazard, two-wheeler riders are forced to ride cautiously, often fearing accidents.

Another hazardous pothole is located in front of the Kalamandira staff quarters on Hunsur Road, on the stretch connecting Valmiki Road to Kalamandira. Even a moment’s lapse in attention could lead to injuries or fatal accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders, as heavy motor vehicles often follow closely behind.

The pothole at the intersection of Contour Road and KRS Road.

The newly constructed Valmiki Road leading to Hunsur Road is also riddled with potholes. Compounding the problem is an overflowing manhole, which causes water to pool at the intersection, creating a virtual deluge and forcing motorists to slow down or risk skidding and accidents.

Despite these dangerous conditions on key city roads, MCC officials have allegedly turned a blind eye. Frustrated residents claim that the authorities wake up only after a tragedy occurs — a pattern they say repeats itself all too often.

