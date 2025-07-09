Dasara Air Show to have novel attractions this year?

July 9, 2025

Mysuru DC writes to State Chief Secretary; Union Defence Ministry to be apprised of dispatching war planes

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Dasara High Power Committee that recently announced to celebrate Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara (from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2) on a grand scale has spurred preparations to make the annual festival more attractive.

Air Show, one of the major attractions of Dasara, may have novel attractions this year, with the District Administration launching a preliminary exercise in this regard. Dasara Air Show is held every year, with the metal birds including acrobatic performing troops, presenting hair- raising stunts at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, has written to State Chief Secretary (CS) Shalini Rajneesh, to facilitate fighter planes and jets from Union Defence Ministry in New Delhi, which form an integral part of Air Show. In response, Shalini Rajneesh is also learnt to have stepped up efforts to moot the proposal with the Defence Ministry. Following the response from the Ministry, she is expected to apprise the District Administration with finer details to set the tone for preparations.

Confirming the development with regard to hosting Dasara Air Show, DC Reddy told Star of Mysore: “Besides writing a letter with a proposal to host Air Show to CS, I have also spoken over phone with the latter. Preparations will be launched only after receiving confirmation from CS.”

On the other hand, according to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is scheduled to leave for Delhi today, has sought an appointment with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. CM Siddaramaiah is expected to discuss about Air Show with Singh.

In another major initiative, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has planned to take up civic works related to Dasara well in advance. About 50 to 60 civic works, majorly concerning the Police and other Departments have been listed to be taken up, for the convenience of tourists and visitors during Nada Habba, said DC Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Following the in-principle approval, the MCC is expected to take up the works, with the State Government committed towards sanctioning Dasara grants, without compromising on the tradition followed down the years.