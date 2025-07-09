Crackdown on sub-standard helmets

July 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent fatalities during accident, the Government of India has launched nation-wide crackdown against the cheap plastic cap and sub-standard helmets being sold on roadside. Similarly, the City Police are also all set to launch a crackdown against sale of sub-standard helmets.

The Central Government has mandated the use of helmet for two-wheeler riders as per The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. However, the use of sub-standard helmets has prompted the Government to enforce the Quality Control Order that mandates ISI certified helmets under IS 4151:2015 standards approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Despite strict laws, the sub- standard helmets being manufactured by some companies are being sold by the vendors across the city and nation. These helmets do not protect the riders and majority of them, despite knowing about risk, purchase them to save money.

On most of the occasion, riders have succumbed for using sub-standard helmets or just the plastic caps which are used by industrial workers. While BIS approved ISI marked helmets costs between Rs. 800 and Rs. 1,000 each, the sub-standard helmets are being sold for a much cheaper price prompting most of the riders to purchase them ignoring the risks involved.

The Central Govt., which has launched a crackdown, has already seized many factories which manufactured sub-standard helmets, mostly in New Delhi.

While the Police are dealing with the use of sub-standard helmets, they are also launching drives to check on helmetless riders. According to the Police, majority of the riders do not use helmet as they claim it would spoil their hairstyle. Meanwhile, others use some plastic caps just to prevent themselves from being penalised by the Traffic Police. There is a need for the people to understand risk involved by not using the standard helmet which acts as a life safer in times of accidents.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) also introduced BIS Care App along with is official portal https://www.bis.gov.in to strengthen public participation which enables consumers to verify helmet manufacturers and lodge complaints.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj said, “As per the rules, it is mandatory to use ISI marked helmets. However, a few, just to save some money, have been using sub-standard helmets which are unsafe. We will collect information about sub-standard helmets being sold on roadside before launching a crackdown on the vendor.”