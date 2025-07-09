Closure of Jan Aushadhi outlets in Govt. Hospitals: HC stays order

July 9, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday stayed the State Government’s directive to close Jan Aushadhi outlets functioning within Government-run Hospitals.

The interim order was issued by a Bench headed by Justice M.I. Arun in response to a batch of 18 petitions filed by Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners. The petitioners were represented by a legal team led by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The petitioners argued that the Government’s decision was abrupt and made without prior consultation. They contended that the closure order violated their fundamental rights, specifically the Right to Livelihood under Article 19(1)(g) and the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In a public statement, Surya alleged: “The Karnataka State Government attempted to shut down Jan Aushadhi Kendras — an important initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices.”

He added, “While I raised this issue in Parliament, my office also led the legal battle. We filed writ petitions in the Karnataka High Court, which has now stayed the Government’s order. This is a major victory for poor patients and their families. I commend the efforts of young advocate Anirudh Kulkarni and his team.”

In May this year, the Karnataka Government issued an order to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Government Hospitals, citing a conflict with its policy of providing free medicines through public health institutions.

The petitioners emphasised that their stores offered generic medicines at prices 50-90 percent lower than market rates, significantly enhancing access for economically disadvantaged patients. They also submitted that they had invested their life savings into establishing these outlets and that shutting them down would severely disrupt their livelihoods.