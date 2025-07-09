DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem visits Chamundi Hill

July 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem visited Chamundi Hill this morning and inspected the bandobast and security arrangement being made by City Police for Ashada Friday.

After conducting a thorough inspection, Dr. Saleem arrived at DG Suite located opposite Mysuru SP Office in Nazarbad. He will hold a meeting with senior Police Officers at the City Police Commissioner’s Office to discuss security arrangements, disposal of pending files and detection and prevention of cases. He will also visit a Civil and Traffic Police Station before leaving for Bengaluru at 7 pm.

DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana, DCP (Law & Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar were present.