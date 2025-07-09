Nationwide strike call: Trade Unions take out rally in city
July 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the nationwide strike call, various Trade Unions including hundreds of factory workers, staged a protest at Gandhi Square in city this morning.

As many as 10 Central Trade Unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, went on a nationwide general strike protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre, for implementing anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national, pro-corporate policies, which include the push to impose labour codes and the recently announced Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

The protesters assembled at Gandhi Square and took out a rally passing through K.T. Street, Irwin Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Olympia Talkies Road and Makkaji Chowka Junction, before culminating at the launch point.

Prominent among the employees Union that took part in the strike were — JK Tyre, SKF Technologies, Kadakola, Mysore Polymers Employees Union, Beverages Employees Union, Mayabandar Door Employees Association to name a few.

Trade Union leaders Chandrashekar Meti, N.K. Balajirao, H.M. Basavaraju, Somaraj Urs and Yashodhar were present.

The general strike in some States like Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assume the character of ‘bandh.’ Among Opposition parties, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), joint front of the agricultural workers, NREGA Sangharsh Morcha and other organisations have announced support for the agitation.

