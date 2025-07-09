Scare of heart attack deaths: Panic-stricken people flood Jayadeva OPD

July 9, 2025

Daily Out Patient Department numbers jump from 600 to 1,400

Mysore/Mysuru: A spate of heart attack-related deaths in Hassan — many involving young individuals — has sparked widespread panic, prompting the State Government to set up an expert panel to investigate the sudden surge.

Fuelled further by viral posts on social media, the wave of anxiety has led to an overwhelming rush at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road in Mysuru, especially among youth and middle-aged men and women seeking precautionary health check-ups. The Hospital has been witnessing unmanageable crowds. Yesterday, chaos erupted in the Outpatient Department (OPD) as patients refused to stand in line, demanding immediate attention.

The situation spiralled out of control when a few individuals stormed the registration counters, damaging computers and furniture. Hospital authorities were forced to call in the Police to restore order. This morning, with Police deployed on the premises, the Hospital managed to reintroduce a regulated queue system, bringing the situation under control.

Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, told Star of Mysore this morning that the Hospital typically handles around 500 to 600 outpatients daily. However, over the past few days, that number has surged to between 1,000 and 1,400 per day.

“People are arriving as early as 6 am, even though OPD registration counters open only at 8 am. It’s a mad rush every day. We are completely overburdened, and our staff are under immense stress due to the influx of panic-stricken patients,” he said.

“The queue system collapses as many demand immediate attention. Yesterday, the situation turned unruly — computers and furniture were damaged, and we were forced to call the Police to control the crowd,” he added.

ICU too lacks space

“Cardiac arrests, which were common among people above 50 years, are now being reported among young people, below 30 years, mainly because of an unhealthy lifestyle. We usually take 270 to 300 patients daily for various treatments. As a result of the panic, all wards are full now and there is no space in the ICU. This has caused distress and the crowd is unmanageable,” said Dr. Sadananda.

“Unfortunately, people are rushing directly to Jayadeva without first consulting nearby hospitals or clinics,” he said.

“We are here to serve, but people must understand that crowding Jayadeva won’t cure their ailments. The first step is making lifestyle changes. Visit Jayadeva Hospital only if your condition is serious and a local doctor recommends urgent cardiac intervention. Do not come here simply based on social media posts or newspaper reports,” the doctor appealed.

It’s not just Jayadeva feeling the pressure — other hospitals in Mysuru city, including Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, JSS Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospitals, the District Hospital and Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital are also reporting a significant spike in patient numbers.

Lifestyle changes mandatory

Doctors have identified diabetes, hypertension, obesity, stress, alcohol consumption and pollution as major contributors to heart attacks. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits and neglect of regular medical check-ups are key factors leading to heart attacks.

What is particularly concerning, Dr. Sadananda noted, is that many patients screened at the hospital exhibited no conventional risk factors. He emphasised the need for the Food Safety Department to investigate the presence of pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables and the possible adulteration of food with plastic substances.

“Lifestyle changes, regular exercise, avoiding junk food, and a focus on organic, natural foods are essential for maintaining a healthy heart,” Dr. Sadananda added.