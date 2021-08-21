Need Institutes like Jayadeva for quality treatment at low cost, opines Adichunchanagiri Seer

August 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Hospitals on the lines of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, must be established all over the country to provide treatment at an affordable price to people with heart ailments especially in rural areas, opined Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Head of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

The Seer, who visited Jayadeva Hospital here yesterday, was astonished to see cleanliness and the art of treatment. Later, he told media persons that hitherto, Jayadeva Institute was restricted to Bengaluru. However, now its services have been extended to Mysuru and Gulbarga. Lives of lakhs of people had been saved due to timely treatment in these Hospitals, he said adding that Dr. C.N. Manjunath (Jayadeva Director) deserves appreciation for ensuring a new lease of life for people with heart ailments.

He said it was highly appreciable that humanity was given first priority in this Institute which is following a theme ‘treatment first payment later’. Though the cost of cardiac treatment is high people need not worry as there are Institutes like Jayadeva which are ready to offer treatment at affordable price. This Institute has been a model for other Hospitals regarding maintenance and providing treatment to lakhs of people, the Swamiji noted.

Continuing, the Seer said of late, diabetes was on the rise in the country which was linked to heart diseases. So, this was proving fatal for heart with cardiac problems. If this Institute was in the first place in Asia in treatment of such persons it was due to hard work and dedication of doctors and the medical staff. Such Institutes must spread across the country, he added.

Seer feted

On this occasion, the Seer was felicitated on behalf of the Institute. Sri Somanatha Swamiji of Mysuru Shakha Mutt, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former MLA Vasu, Jayadeva Hospital (Mysuru)Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadanand, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Dr. Santosh, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Devaraj, Nursing Superintendent Harishkumar, PRO Vani Mohan and Champakamala were present during the Swamiji’s visit to Jayadeva Hospital.