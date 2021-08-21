‘A photograph can change the course of a war’

August 21, 2021

Wildlife photographer Krupakar recalls the story of ‘Napalm Girl’ during Vietnam War

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a chilling photograph that came to symbolise the horrors of the Vietnam War and ultimately, helped end it. Photographer Nick Ut, born Huỳnh Công Út, had snapped the shot that deemed it the most iconic photo of the Vietnam War.

On June 8, 1972, he took a picture that the world would call ‘Napalm Girl’, of a group of children including a nine-year-old naked girl running from an explosion, screaming towards Nick’s camera, somewhere in Trang Bang, South Vietnam. The photo brought him a Pulitzer, it brought him admirers across the world. But most importantly and Nick would remind you this, it changed the War.

This incident was recalled by city wildlife photographer Krupakar of Krupakar-Senani fame at an event held at Pathrakarthara Bhavan last Thursday on account of World Photography Day. An exhibition was also organised to mark the occasion by Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA).

A napalm bomb does not kill instantly. It is more of an incendiary device designed to trigger a fire-storm, with its gelling agent sticking to a victim’s skin until it peels off, resulting in excruciating pain and agony.

“In the photo, children are seen running and screaming from a burning Vietnamese village. The little girl in the centre of the frame, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, is naked and crying, her clothes and layers of skin melted away by napalm. The photo reminds all of us how just awful war is,” Krupakar said.

Kim was playing outside her house that day when the napalm was dropped. She and a couple of children were jumping about. Asking fellow children to run, Kim’s clothes were burned and so was her body. The day of the napalm attack, Nick had enough pictures of the war. When Kim unexpectedly ran towards his camera, Nick thought she was going to die. He poured on her body the water he had, covered her up and took her to the hospital along with the other children. At the hospital, when they were hesitant to let the children in, Nick flashed his media card.

He warned the doctor and nurse and told them if they didn’t help her, the picture of the nude girl would be everywhere in the world. They later took her in and she was saved. Nick had said in an interview that if he had not helped her and she died, he would have killed himself too.

“Nick’s commitment is worth emulating to all photographers where he upheld both humanity and professionalism. The girl has had to relive the traumatic experience all her life. But the picture is one of the most iconic war photos of all time,” Krupakar noted.