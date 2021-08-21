Only NEP can achieve holistic education

August 21, 2021

Student-centric policy nurtures creativity, says Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan

Mysore/Mysuru: In a historic step, the University of Mysore (UoM) entered into a new era in education by implementing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in letter and spirit. Along with NEP implementation, the University has ushered in a slew of measures to improve quality of education and also launched a ‘Career Hub’ focussing on enhancing job opportunities.

Unveiling the NEP at an event held at Crawford Hall last evening, Minister for Higher Education and IT and Biotechnology Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the government’s aim is to decentralise education and at the same time ensure that the revolutionary NEP is totally implemented. “The University of Mysore, which was the first University to be set up in Karnataka, should play an important role in the implementation of NEP. The NEP that aspires to empower have-nots, would pave way for improvement of quality in education by facilitating collaborations, partnerships and providing the best online content,” he said.

Higher academic system

He termed apprehensions over NEP as unnecessary and unfounded and said that there should not be any misunderstanding over the policy since it had been formulated keeping in mind the interests of students. Implementing NEP, the Indian academic system will be taken a step higher, he reasoned.

“Only NEP can help build a bright future because of its holistic educational concepts. It enables the teaching and learning process to be designed according to the present global developments and needs. The student-centric policy aims to nurture creativity, innovativeness, critical thinking, logical reasoning and it makes them aware of the rich heritage of our country,” he said.

Freedom to students

“All these years, we have followed an education policy that was not student-centric. The gains one would be getting from the NEP were multifold as it had adopted concepts that go into developing the learners’ prospects. The fruits of the NEP would soon be visible as it pushes for bringing in required changes,” he explained.

The NEP that gives freedom to students in learning is drafted on strong principles of education. Its implementation will strengthen the local languages besides imparting vocational skills, he pointed out.

“The Narendra Modi government has initiated reforms in the education sector that had been awaited from the last 35 years. Now the students have the choice in learning. Only education and skill development can help India achieve a powerful status and education is a perfect means to achieve empowerment,” he added.

Substantiating his statements with examples, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that Japan and South Korea had achieved tremendous growth because of empowerment in education and skill development.

Multidisciplinary academics

“The NEP will better India’s future and lay a firm foundation to systematic career growth as education primarily focuses on skill. For making the students prepared for future pandemic situations, online academics will be promoted on a larger scale. Also, multidisciplinary education and research universities at par with the IITs and IIMs will be set up. These are scheduled to be set up for introducing multidisciplinary academics,” he noted.

“People must change their mind-set towards private educational institutions. Both government and private institutions play an important role in imparting education and building the children’s future. Private educational institutions must not be seen as commercial entities. If people start questioning the fees charged, how can institutions function,” he asked.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, in his blessing remarks, said that the NEP is flexible and has an inherent value of openness.

Earlier, UoM Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar made a presentation on NEP and its implementation.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the NEP helps develop critical thinking as it lays emphasis on discussion-based education, making students develop an analytical mind and prompt them to innovate.