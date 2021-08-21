Career Hub launched at UoM

August 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the unveiling of NEP-2020, Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan also inaugurated a slew of development projects initiated by the UoM such as Career Hub, hostels for research scholars, the Centre of Excellence and the Hassan Academic Bhavan.

The Career Hub has been constructed with funds from the Centre under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He also inaugurated the newly-built first floor of the Kannada Study Centre, constructed using the RUSA grants of Yuvaraja’s College. He inaugurated UoM’s constituent colleges in Hettur, Terakanambi and Halli Mysuru.

The Career Hub is a pioneering initiative that aims at upskilling youth and enhancing job placements. It also bridges the demand and supply gap of talent. In today’s competitive job market, an increasing number of employers expect students to be equipped better. The Career Hub is involved in supporting students by giving them practical experience and increasing the chance of employability.

Understanding job trends

A Skill Development Centre focuses on providing a wide range of online and face-to-face services to help students develop employability skills and enable them to plan their career after understanding the latest job trends. Skill development initiatives will focus on getting students to be industry-ready. Generic skills like English, coaching for competitive exams like UPSC, resume writing clinics and industry certification programmes will be developed in collaboration with industry leaders like Google Cloud readiness, IB and SAP. The hub has membership with industry bodies like CII and NASSCOM.

State-of-the-art facilities

The Design Hub of the Career Hub focuses on providing students with state-of-the-art facilities to work on innovative business ideas and create prototypes. It provides students mentors from a range of sectors to share important industry insights and gain real-life experience.

The Career Hub’s Incubation Centre aims to provide structured mentoring support and networking events. It gives support to validate business ideas commercially, and seed funds for a select few novel ideas.

Five new engineering courses

The UoM has become the first Government University in Karnataka to get the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) permission to launch engineering courses.

The School of Engineering is one of the ambitious initiatives of UoM under NEP-2020. From 2021-22 onwards, UoM will offer five new engineering courses, including Civil Environmental Engineering; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; Computer Science and Design; Biomedical and Robotic Engineering.

The total intake will be 300 seats. While 50 percent of seats will be allotted through Karnataka Examination Authority, the other 50 percent will be allotted by UoM and will be filled up through self-financing.

Manasa Radio

The University’s Manasa community radio station was also inaugurated. An exclusive hostel has been built for students pursuing research. The 78-room three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

A Centre of Excellence has been set up on the premises of the Department of Studies in Computer Science. Besides the students from computer science, the students from other departments can make use of the new centre which has collaborated with IBM and SAP.

The University has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The Centre of Excellence provides students access to technology and services for learning more about Google Cloud. The centre will run two programmes — ‘Google Cloud Career Readiness’ and ‘Google Cloud Computing Foundations’.