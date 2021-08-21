Cauvery pipeline breaks; Highway under water

August 21, 2021

Srirangapatna: A part of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway submerged in knee-deep water yesterday as a huge drinking water pipeline broke. Motorists, especially two-wheelers, were inconvenienced as they had to wade through water.

A huge water spring emerged near Baburayanakoppal near Srirangapatna yesterday as the main pipeline that distributes Cauvery water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam to Mandya broke above the Lokapavani Bridge.

This was the main line out of the three lines that supplied water. Due to the day-long leak, roads were filled with water and the access routes to villages were blocked. Desperate motorists were seen carefully negotiating their vehicles on the road that was under water.

Though the villagers and local residents informed the authorities concerned, no one came to repair the pipeline. As such, water flowed from the pipeline all day.

Finally at 6 pm, workmen landed at the Lokapavani Bridge and restored the pipeline.