Railways permit still photography and photo shoot of special events in Mysuru Rail Museum

August 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After the re-opening of the redeveloped Mysuru Rail Museum to public from March 2020 onwards, there has been a persistent demand for permission for still photography in the Museum premises by using digital cameras.

Both rail enthusiasts and general public had suggested that it would indeed be a wonderful opportunity to capture some beautiful moments spent by them with family, children and friends in one of the oldest Rail Museums in the country which has in its collection quite a few heritage artefacts like vintage steam locomotives, wooden inspection coaches and the prized royal saloons.

After weighing the pros and cons of the issue and with effect from Aug.23, 2021 the Railway Administration has decided to allow still photography by visitors using DSLR and other professional cameras now inside the Rail Museum premises with prior permission and on payment of the notified charges at the reception.

Also, professional photo shoot/videography of special events employing tripods, reflectors and lights will be permitted on Tuesdays (closed holiday for visitors) with the prior approval of the Competent Authority and subject to conditions, details of which can be had at the reception

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway, Mysuru, has in a press release urged the visitors to make use of the opportunity provided by the Railways responsibly duly adhering to the extant guidelines so that the sanctity of the Museum is always preserved.