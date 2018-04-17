Two UoM Professors in soup for supporting Congress

Mysuru: Two professors of the University of Mysore who allegedly took part in the campaigning organised recently on behalf of the Congress party have landed in soup for violation of norms. Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism and Prof. Aravind Malagathi of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) of the University are the two serving faculty who have come under the radar of the Election Commission.

The two were among several other “intellectuals” who had taken part in a progressive thinkers’ gathering at Ramakrishnanagar Circle near the statue of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa to galvanise support for the Congress party. The event, organised by Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike and Pragathipara Sanghatanegala Okkuta, was also attended by former MLC ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru and Prof. K.S. Bhagawan who retired from the University several years ago.

Without taking the names of the Professors, Deputy Commissioner (now transferred) K.B. Sivakumar, who is also the District Election Officer, told reporters yesterday, “A letter has been written in this regard to the University authorities (acting Vice-Chancellor) to initiate disciplinary action against them. Apart from them, a Central Government employee too has taken part in a similar meeting.”

At the event, both Mahesh Chandra Guru and Aravind Malagathi openly canvassed for Congress party and were on the dais where political speeches were delivered. As Government employees, they are not supposed to canvass for any political parties and rules prevent them from indulging in any political activity.

Confirming that he has received a letter, acting VC Prof. C. Basavaraju told SOM that a show-cause will be issued to Mahesh Chandra Guru and Aravind Malagathi seeking explanation and action will be taken after they respond.

Notices issued to Professors

Mysuru, Apr.17 (RK&BCT)- Acting on the letter sent by the District Electoral Officer, the University of Mysore has issued show-cause notices to Prof. Aravind Malagathi and Prof. Mahesh Chandra Guru and has asked them to explain their stand.

Sources in the University told Star of Mysore that the District Electoral Officer had asked a compliance report within 24 hours on the action taken by the University against the academics for canvassing for a political party. “We have communicated to the District Electoral Officer about the action taken and we will act on the letter once the academics reply to the notices,” sources said.