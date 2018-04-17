Allotment of party ticket: Congress workers vandalise party office in Mandya
Elections 2018, News

Allotment of party ticket: Congress workers vandalise party office in Mandya

Mandya: A day after the Congress announced its list of candidates for 218 Assembly seats, which also included Mandya, supporters of key aspirant Ravikumar (Ganiga Ravi) vandalised the Mandya District Congress office yesterday opposing the candidature of former Minister and actor M.H. Ambarish for Mandya Assembly segment.

More than 30 supporters of Ravikumar, who gathered at Sanjaya Circle, raised slogans against Ambarish and the Congress party.

Later they went in a procession on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road to reach the Congress office, where they broke chairs and window glass besides destroying the party’s publicity materials.

District Congress President C.D. Gangadhar and other Congress leaders, who were at the office, were shocked by the scale of vandalism and became mute spectators.

The Police, who rushed to the spot on information, brought the situation under control. Following the incident, Police provided tight security around the office.

Based on a direction from the Electoral Officers, the Mandya West Police have registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ganiga Ravi, who was denied the ticket, said that defeat was staring at Ambarish.

Pointing out that he campaigned for Ambarish in the 2013 Assembly polls as the actor had declared that it would be his last poll, Ravi alleged that Ambarish had cheated him on the promise of getting ticket for him (Ravi).

Accusing the High Command of issuing the party ticket to a person who had not at all applied for the same, he claimed that he would contest as an Independent candidate and win the seat comfortably.

April 17, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Ticket losers protest in front of CM’s house
BJP fields Harshavardhan from N’gud, B. Siddaraju from H.D. Kote and Prof. Mallikarjunappa from Ch’nagar
Congress has given seven tickets to Bhovi community: Siddharamaiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching