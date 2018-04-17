CET from tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made all arrangements for the conduct of the three-day Common Entrance Test (CET) beginning from tomorrow (Apr.18). The students who have dreams of entering professional courses like engineering, medicine, architecture and dentistry will write the tests on Apr. 18, 19 and 20.

The tests will be held in 430 centres throughout the State. In Mysuru, the tests will be held on Apr.18 and 19 in 22 exam centres. This year 1,98,639 students had applied for the tests out of which 1,00,071 boys and 98,568 girls are writing the tests. Apart from this, there are a total of 2,240 students from Horanadu and Gadinadu who are ready to write the tests.

The KEA has asked the students to use only blue or black ink to write the tests.

Tests for 60 marks: The tests will be held for a total of 60 marks in each subject. There are 12,440 exam staff deployed including 430 observers, 860 special task force staff and 430 invigilators.

Students have been directed to download the hall tickets. Along with the hall tickets they have to carry an identity card. The use of markers, rubber, mobile phone, Bluetooth, laptop and ipad have been banned.

In consultation with the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of the district, tight Police security has been made around the examination centres. The respective DCs are in charge of the centres.

Section 144 imposed

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao has imposed Section 144 in 200-metre area around the CET centres on April 18 and19 from 8 am to 5 pm. The Xerox shops around the centres have been asked to shut their shops. Except the students and the examination staff, no unauthorised person will be allowed near the examination centres and no one should carry objectionable materials, said Rao in a press release.

CET Schedule

Apr.18

10.30 am – Biology test;

2.30 pm – Mathematics.

Apr. 19

10.30 am – Physics;

2.30 pm – Chemistry.

Apr.20 : Horanadu and Gadinadu students will write the Kannada language test. This test will be held only in Bengaluru centres.