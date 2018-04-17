Brijesh Kalappa questions why he was denied ticket

Mysuru: Congress leader and senior advocate Brijesh Kalappa took to social media to express his disappointment at being looked over for a ticket from Madikeri.

Kalappa, also a Supreme Court advocate and who had recently been appointed as the media coordinator for Congress in Karnataka, wrote a dramatic post on Facebook, alleging that this was not the first time the party had denied him a ticket. Kalappa was a part of the legal team that represented Karnataka in the vexed Cauvery dispute case.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Kalappa expressed his disappointment over missing out on a party ticket, not just this time but multiple times.

Kalappa wrote: “I have been denied LS 2009, 2014. RS in 2014, 16, 18 and now Assembly. I will swallow the ignominy of being ousted from the race by a Person who joined the Party in 2016, got a Legislative Council Ticket the same year, lost and the same person now bags the Assembly ticket for Madikeri. This begs the question- if one person were given so many opportunities by the Congress Party, why did we let a brilliant person like Jayaprakash Hegde go merely because he wanted the MLC ticket after he lost Lok Sabha elections?!

“I will try for Gram Panchayat next time. Someone in my Party is clearly telling me to seek nomination for a constituency befitting my status. But, those FB Friends I love and respect- don’t shed tears for me. After so many disappointments, I am entitled to use Rajesh Khanna’s immortal words “Pushpa, I hate tears.”

Madikeri, a seat which has been won by BJP’s Appachu Ranjan during the last two elections, has been given to former State Public Prosecutor H.S. Chandramouli who is incidentally representing Mehul Choksi, uncle of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.

Issue of ‘B Form’ from Madikeri withheld

Bengaluru, Apr.17- In a related development, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dr. G. Parameshwara has withheld the issue of ‘B Form’ from Madikeri. This development came this noon and a communication has been issued to KPCC from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.

According to the communication, the issue of ‘B Form’ from Madikeri, Tiptur, Badami and Bommanahalli (Bengaluru) has been withheld until further notice.