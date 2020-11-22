CET: KEA to announce result of first round of seat allotment on Nov. 29

November 22, 2020

Bengaluru: Three months after it announced the results of Karnataka CET-2020, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday said that it will announce the result of first round of counselling for allotment of seats to professional courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Agriculture and Horticulture courses on Nov. 29.



The KEA has published seat matrix and course fee structure details on its website. According to the schedule, the students will have to make their choice of courses, between 2 pm on Nov. 22 and 11 am on Nov. 25.



The mock seat allotment result will be announced after 2 pm on Nov.26. The students after mock allotment, can change or add or delete the choices they have made, from 4 pm on Nov.26 till 11 am on Nov. 28. Thereafter, the result of first round of seat allotment will be published after 4 pm on Nov. 29. The students after the allotment, can make their final choice on Nov.30 or Dec.1.