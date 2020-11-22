KSOU to help ambitious tribal girl

November 22, 2020

Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has come forward to help ambitious tribal girl Naagi, the Jenu Kuruba tribal girl from H.D. Kote, who has the distinction of being the first degree holder in her community.

Hailing from Gowdamachana Halli (GM Halli) hamlet of H.D. Kote taluk, Naagi is aiming to take up competitive exams and get a Government job.

She was seeking help from the District Administration to provide proper guidance to fulfil her dreams.



KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar met Naagi and her father Chinnappa at his office yesterday and discussed with them about Naagi’s future aspirations. Dr. Vidyashankar has agreed to provide free admission to the Competitive Examination Coaching Centre (CECC) of KSOU as well as mess and hostel facility to Naagi.



Speaking to press persons, Dr. Vidyashankar said, “After reading about this ambitious tribal girl in Star of Mysore and other newspapers, we decided to help her fulfil her dreams. KSOU will always help other such enterprising youths who are determined to take destiny in their own hands.”

Centre Co-ordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Vice-President of Jana Sangrama Parishat Prasanna, Arun Kumar Raje Urs and Prof. Devaraju were present.