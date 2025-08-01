70-member team to care for 14 Dasara elephants

August 1, 2025

First batch led by Captain Abhimanyu to arrive on Aug. 4; Preparations in full swing at Mysore Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: To manage the 14 elephants participating in Nada Habba Dasara 2025 festivities, led by the Golden Howdah elephant Captain Abhimanyu, the Forest Department has formed a dedicated team of 70 personnel, including mahouts and caretakers (kavadis).

The first batch of nine elephants will arrive in Mysuru on Aug. 4 and will be accommodated in temporary sheds being constructed within the Mysore Palace premises.

This year’s Dasara celebrations will begin on Sept. 22 and conclude with the world-renowned Jumboo Savari procession on Oct. 2. With the State Government keen on organising the festival on a grand scale, the Forest Department has meticulously selected the elephant squad, the main attraction of the celebrations.

Elephant teams and schedule

As in previous years, 14 elephants will participate in the festivities, staying at the Mysore Palace from Aug. 7 to Oct. 4 or 5. The first batch, comprising nine elephants led by Captain Abhimanyu, is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 4, followed by a second batch of five elephants.

A 70-member team has been constituted under the leadership of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Mysuru Wildlife Division Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda, .

The team includes ACF, RFO, and DRFO officials, one veterinarian, one veterinary assistant, 14 mahouts, 14 kavadis, 10 members responsible for preparing nutritious food and other support personnel — all tasked with ensuring the elephants’ welfare throughout their 60-64 day stay.

Once the first batch arrives, all designated personnel will begin operations. From Aug. 7 onward, all but the mahouts and kavadis of the second batch will be stationed within the Palace grounds.

DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda and other Forest officials during the inspection of the Gajapayana venue at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

24 temporary sheds under construction

With just days left for the elephants’ arrival, preparations are in full swing at the Palace. The Forest Department is constructing 24 temporary sheds to house mahouts, kavadis and food staff.

Separate enclosures are also being built for the Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu and its female companion. Tender-holder Tafazzul Ahmad from Mysuru is overseeing the construction work, ensuring facilities are ready before the first batch enters the Palace on Aug. 7.

Nutrition and accommodation

Special sheds are being set up near Kote Someshwara Temple inside the Palace for preparing and storing nutritious food for the elephants.

This work is expected to be completed by Aug. 4. Once the second batch of elephants arrives, additional sheds will be erected near Bhuvaneshwari Temple for their accommodation, along with that of their mahouts and caretakers.

Gajapayana ceremony on Aug. 4

The traditional Gajapayana (elephant march) ceremony will be flagged off on Aug. 4 at Veeranahosahalli Gate in Hunsur taluk, between 12.34 pm and 12.59 pm during the auspicious Tula (Abhijin) Lagna.

Dignitaries will offer traditional puja to Captain Abhimanyu and the eight elephants accompanying him to mark the beginning of their journey to Mysuru.

Following the launch, a formal gathering will take place near Nagapura Haadi, where the Forest Department expects a large turnout from surrounding villages like Veeranahosahalli and Nagapura. To accommodate the crowd, food arrangements have been made for 5,000 attendees.

Preparations include decorating the route from Veeranahosahalli Gate to the event venue with fresh green arches and festive adornments. Cultural programmes by tribal children and Tibetan dance troupes will also be part of the inaugural celebration.

DCF Prabhugowda confirmed that stage setup and inspections are underway and reiterated the readiness of the 70-member team to manage the elephant squad throughout the Dasara festivities.