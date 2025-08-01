See Belur and Halebeedu at Dasara Exhibition

August 1, 2025

Musical Fountain, Dragon Lake and other major attractions to be ready before forthcoming Dasara festival

Mysore/Mysuru: Belur and Halebeedu, that still stand as a testimony to the architectural marvels of Hoysala dynasty in Hassan, is being recreated in Mysuru, the heritage city that still beckons tourists from far and wide for its aesthetic attractions.

The commercial stalls at ‘A’ block in Dasara Exhibition Grounds are being rebuilt with an artistic touch on the lines of Belur and Halebeedu. The Musical Fountain and Dragon Lake are among, other newer attractions in the making, with the plans to unveil them before forthcoming Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, that unfolds on Sept. 22.

The works at the exhibition is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 23.59 crore, following the launch and inauguration of various works worth Rs. 2,578 crore, that were kick-started by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during the Sadhana Samavesha of the State Government held on July 19 at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

With the works going on expeditiously in two shifts, involving over 100 construction workers, the emphasis is on completing the works before onset of Dasara. To fully comply with the standard instructions issued by the Chief Minister during Dasara meeting every year to keep the stalls at Dasara expo fully ready during the inauguration of the exhibition, Ayub Khan, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) is leaving no stone unturned.

During Dasara-2024, majority of 95 percent stalls were ready, unlike the preceding years. The very initiative was also appreciated by CM Siddaramaiah.

Prior to going ahead with the novel plans, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, had made a 3D power-point-presentation, prepared in coordination with a private firm, before the CM. The CM who was convinced by the same, sanctioned the funds, it is said.

As per plan, the pillars of the commercial stalls in ‘A’ block are being remade using Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete and over 150 moulds of pillars are readied to install them. At the centre of ‘A’ block, a canteen in heritage style is being built, using metal. The gopura of the ceiling will be built using Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete.

Specially designed seats will be installed to enable visitors relish on their favourite food with comfort. A traditional mantap is also being built as a platform to host cultural programmes to entertain the visitors.