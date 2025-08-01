New team of Inner Wheel Mysore
August 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:The new team of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore was installed by Past District Chairman (PDC) Geetha Kuttappa along with the inauguration of the 60th Year (Diamond Jubilee) celebration of the Club.

Sumathi Ganathe took over as the new President with Dr. Deepa Shekar as Secretary.

On the occasion, 7 women auto drivers were provided financial assistance by Sulochana Guru of N.R. Foundation.

Kalpana Prasad provided educational help to 10 students.

To mark the Diamond Jubilee, a number of worthy projects have been planned by the Club.

A tribute to the Club’s first District Chairman and Past Association President of Inner Wheel Clubs in India and Sri Lanka, Sheila Irani, has been envisaged.

