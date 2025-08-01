State-level Sugama Sangeetha Sammelana posters released

August 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day ‘Geethotsava-2025,’ a State-level Sugama Sangeetha Sammelana organised under the joint aegis of Mysuru District Unit of Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat and Kannada and Culture Department, will be held at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in the city on Aug. 2 and 3.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Parishat District President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy said that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event at 10 am tomorrow while DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy will welcome the gathering. Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat President Y.K. Muddukrishna will preside.

Light music singer Nagar Srinivas Udupa will Chair the Sammelana, he said adding that prior to the start of the event, a procession of the Conference Chairman will be taken out from Oval grounds to Kalamandira in a silver chariot.

The programmes on Aug.2 will begin with Bhava Kusuma Samooha Gayana at 12 noon. Poets B.R. Lakshman Rao and Na. Damodar Shetty will be presented with ‘Kavya Sri’ award, while singers Rathnamala Prakash and K.S. Surekha will be presented ‘Bhava Sri’ award.

The programmes on Aug. 3 will begin with Nava Anveshane at 10 am and conclude with Geetha Sangeetha at 6.30 pm. The valedictory will take place at 5.30 pm. Sharana Sahitya Parishat President C. Somashekar will preside, while veteran litterateur Hampa Nagarajaiah will deliver the valedictory address. Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) will be the chief guest.

Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Secretary Siribabu, Theatre personality Rajashekar Kadamba, Ajay Shastri and N. Bettegowda, who were present at the press meet, released Sammelana posters on the occasion.