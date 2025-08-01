Raaga to host Grand Violin Duet by Akkarai Sisters on Aug. 3

August 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The cultural calendar of Mysuru will strike a melodious note on Sunday, Aug. 3, as Raaga Music Academy celebrates its 11th Anniversary with a grand violin duet by the illustrious Akkarai Sisters — Vidu. Akkarai S. Subhalakshmi and Vidu. Akkarai S. Sornalatha. The concert begins at 5.30 pm at the Padmaja Srinivas Auditorium, BSS Vidyodaya, Krishnamurthypuram.

Hailing from a distinguished lineage of musicians, the Akkarai Sisters are known for their violin and vocal performances. Their grandfather, Suchindram S.P. Sivasubramaniam, was a multi-talented musician, while their grandmother R. Sornambal was a revered music teacher. Groomed in this musically charged environment, both sisters were trained by their father and guru, Akkarai S. Swamynathan, himself a violinist, and later from other legendary stalwarts.

What sets the Sisters apart is their rare ability to blend violin and vocal styles seamlessly, creating a soundscape that is as emotive as it is technically brilliant — often likened to human voice.

Vidu. Akkarai Subhalakshmi holds the A-Top-grade at All India Radio and Doordarshan, and has earned several accolades including Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Puraskar. The sisters were jointly awarded Kalaimamani title from the Tamil Nadu Government.

Together, they have performed at prestigious venues in India and abroad, including recent concerts in Rome and Florence.

On Aug. 3, they will be accompanied by two respected percussionists in Karnatak music landscape Vid. K. U. Jayachandra Rao on mridanga and Vid. Giridhar Udupa on ghata. For details, call Mob: 82777-33410.