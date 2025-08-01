Cabbage Dump !

August 1, 2025

Hassan farmer trashes 14-tonne load, suffers Rs. 1.50 lakh loss

Mysore/Mysuru: A cabbage farmer from Hassan, who brought 14 tonnes of cabbage to APMC market in Bandipalya, Mysuru, after being assured by a middleman of securing a good price for his produce, was forced to dump the entire truck load after the middleman backed out, citing alleged damage to the cabbages. The incident left the farmer, Ranganath, with losses exceeding Rs. 1.50 lakh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ranganath said he transported harvested cabbages from Hassan only after middleman Chandrappa promised to sell it for a profitable rate. The consignment was loaded onto a truck, covered with tarpaulin and brought to Bandipalya on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, Chandrappa reportedly asked Ranganath to wait until the next day to finalise the sale. Ranganath parked the truck, keeping the produce covered.

However, the middleman neither sold the cabbage on Wednesday nor Thursday.

When Ranganath insisted on the sale, citing mounting truck rental costs, Chandrappa inspected the load, removed the tarpaulin and declared the cabbages damaged — refusing to proceed with the sale.

Frustrated and helpless, Ranganath dumped all 14 tonnes of cabbage at the market, unable to bear further expenses for the hired truck. He estimated his total losses, including transportation, at over Rs. 1.50 lakh, lamenting that he had trusted the middleman’s assurances.

It may be recalled that tomato farmers, unable to earn any profit, had dumped truckloads of tomatoes, especially the jam variety in Bandipalya last month.

Due to intermittent rainfall, tomato plantations had hit hard, forcing farmers to harvest only partially ripened fruits.

Star of Mysore had published a news item titled ‘The Red Dump’ on June 17.