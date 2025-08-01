Light Testing… Countdown for Dasara begins with illumination demos

August 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru gears up for the grand Dasara festivities, countdown preparations are already visible in the city’s famed illumination displays — one of the festival’s biggest attractions during Navarathri.

Demonstration of the lighting have begun in the evenings, offering glimpses of what promises to be another spectacular edition.

Three days ago, the first demonstration was conducted along Albert Victor Road, from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) towards Mysore Palace. Last evening, a second demo was held on Mirza Road, covering the stretch from Hardinge Circle to the City Police Commissioner’s Office Road.

The main illumination plan this year covers Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and extends up to Bannimantap, to be executed in two to three phases. This is in addition to the 100-odd kilometres around the city and its outskirts that will be illuminated.

Although tenders are yet to be invited for the project, officials from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) have been calling on interested contractors to showcase their lighting designs in demonstration rounds.

The contract will not be awarded to a single agency. Instead, as in previous years, it will be executed on a piecework basis, allowing for greater variety and vibrancy in the designs rather than uniform patterns.

During the demonstrations, officials assess finer aspects such as design aesthetics, type of bulbs and LED serial lights, artistic displays, safety measures and the estimated power consumption for the entire festival period.

Rooted in tradition

Special attention will be given to Raja Marga — from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap — where illumination will complement the Palace’s iconic golden incandescent glow to maintain a unified visual appeal.

This year’s theme will highlight Mysuru’s heritage structures, ensuring the lighting remains rooted in tradition while incorporating modern energy-efficient LEDs. Every evening, private electrical contractors are invited to present their concepts.

Yesterday’s demo featured two contractors, who showcased designs along the stretch from Hardinge Circle to the City Police Commissioner’s Office Road.

CESC Superintendent Engineer Sunil assured that all installations will undergo testing to eliminate glitches and enhance safety. He said this year’s goal is to create an illumination display even more striking than previous editions.

Dasara-2025 celebrations are scheduled from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, with the lights expected to be switched on in the first week of September. Engineers are planning enhancements to ensure this year’s display stands out for its vibrancy and unique designs.

Last year’s illumination stretched across 140 kilometres, earning widespread acclaim across Karnataka and beyond. For 21 consecutive days, Mysuru dazzled under a blanket of lights, captivating both locals and tourists alike.