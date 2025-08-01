Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway Project: MP urges launch date for Phase 2

August 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Government, which has taken up the project of improved connectivity to Mysuru, is expected to announce the launch date for Phase 2 of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project soon, according to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

The MP met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and submitted a formal request for the project’s expedited rollout.

Following the meeting, he issued a press statement detailing the project’s current status and the need for swift action.

Groundwork for the project commenced on July 19, 2023. Phase 2 involves 22.70 km of road construction, of which 14.522 km of land has already been acquired. The remaining 8.178 km, falling within forest areas, is pending clearance from the Forest Department.

Tiger corridor protection

In a related development, MP Yaduveer revealed that the Central Government has introduced special initiatives to strengthen long-term tiger habitats in Karnataka. During the ongoing parliamentary session, he raised queries to the Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav over the recent death of five tigers due to poisoning in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

Replying to MP’s query, Yadav said that under Project Tiger scheme, increased funding has been earmarked for habitat protection, awareness programmes and community engagement.