From parks, tea shops to puncture stalls: Tight Police net on narcotics

August 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the recent bust of an MDMA production unit at Belavatha on Mysuru’s Outer Ring Road, the City Police have intensified their crackdown on narcotics across the city.

Acting on fresh intelligence, officers under the jurisdiction of Nazarbad Police Station carried out targeted raids, vehicle checks and house searches in Raghavendranagar’s EWS Quarters late Thursday night.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioners of Police R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj, accompanied by ACP Sneha Raj, Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy and their teams.

During the searches, a small quantity of marijuana (ganja) and several boxes of puncture repair solution — a compound frequently misused for intoxication — were seized from one of the houses.

Investigators noted that the residence, intended for one or two occupants, also contained four mobile phones and seven to eight identity and financial documents, including Aadhaar, PAN and ATM cards, raising suspicions of further illegal activity.

Sniffer dogs were deployed to detect hidden narcotics and several individuals caught consuming ganja and other substances were taken into custody. Multiple cases have since been registered. Concerned residents have been reporting a growing trend of drug abuse among local youths, prompting the Police to expand surveillance beyond residential areas. Medical shops, puncture repair stalls, automobile garages, tea stalls, bars, restaurants, wine shops and suspected storage points for ganja are now under watch.

Operation stats on 31.7.2025

• Cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Section 27 (consumption): 25 cases; 157 suspects detained and subjected to medical testing.

• Cases under NDPS Act Section 20(b) (possession): 3 cases; 975 grams of ganja seized.

• Houses searched: 6 residences of known offenders.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stated that Thursday night’s operation was distinctive due to the scale and coordination involved. A fleet of 75 Police motorcycles conducted raids, focusing on city outskirts, public parks, tea stalls and known peddler hotspots.