MCC’s final warning to cattle, pig-rearers

August 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has warned of action against pig and cattle-rearers, if the animals are let loose on the road, affecting smooth flow of traffic.

According to a press release from MCC Commissioner’s Office, it is stated that “Those rearing pigs and cattle in MCC limits and the outskirts are leaving the animals in public places, which are causing a severe traffic hurdle, sometimes leading to fatal accidents. The stray cattle feeding on leftover food in the dustbins are spilling them on the road, causing environment pollution. Apart from proving hazardous to the health of general public, the hygiene of the city is also being affected. Even though discussions were held in this regard and strict instructions were given against letting loose the pigs in public places, the pigs often surface.”

It is essential to control the menace of stray pigs in public places in MCC limits. Hence a final warning is being given to pig-rearers, who within one week from the date of this notice should rear their cattle and pigs by tethering them in their own places.

If these animals are found in public places and roads, regulatory action will be taken without any prior notice to its owners, MCC Commissioner has warned in the press release.