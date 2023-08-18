Workshop on urban ecological aspects of Mysuru’s water bodies

August 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore School of Architecture (MSA) recently organised a technical workshop titled ‘Urban Ecological Blues and Greens – A Study of Mysuru’s Streams and Lakes’ at their campus near Lingambudhi Lake.

The event saw the participation of key stakeholders, including officials from planning and engineering departments, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka, NGOs like Water Forum, Mysore Nature and Namma Mysuru Foundation, as well as organisations like the Indian Green Building Congress (IGBC) and the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA).

Scientists, academicians, environmentalists and concerned citizens also attended to provide valuable feedback on the extensive study conducted.

Dean Dr. H.S. Champa provided an overview of the studio journey, drawing parallels between the initiatives of conservationist U.N. Ravikumar through the ‘Water Forum’ and the VTU curriculum’s focus on waterfront development, emphasised by Prof. Ranbir Mudaliar, Design Chair, MSA.

MSA’s 8th-semester Bachelor of Architecture students undertook an in-depth study on the urban ecological aspects of Mysuru’s streams and lakes. The study involved fieldwork, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) analysis, interviews, questionnaires and referencing policies, National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and more.

Comprehensive approach

This comprehensive approach led to identifying vulnerable points, opportunities for improvement and proposed solutions. Inputs from experts and stakeholders continuously refined the findings.

The students put forth measures to enhance water quality, protect ecosystems, mitigate urban heat islands and promote sustainable stream and lake usage. Erosion control, riparian zones, pollution prevention, waste regulation, habitat restoration, community spaces, and enforcing regulations were among the suggested actions. Demonstrations showcased practical design ideas, effectively illustrating proposed solutions.

Participants were divided into groups based on catchment areas for focused discussions, enhancing relevance. Students presented their work through various mediums, facilitating informed feedback. Environmentalist U.N. Ravikumar commended the initiative and suggested better communication channels.

Retd. ISRO Scientist Prof. Jagannath proposed applying the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIPCC) model, while IGBC Chairman Ar. Ramakrishna Rao emphasised ecological restoration. Various experts shared insights, stressing urgency and practicality in addressing issues.

Ecological restoration

Ar. Ramakrishna Rao urged the participants to recognise the urgent need to protect these essential elements for the city’s and its inhabitants’ well-being, citing examples from Japan and advocating for ecological restoration over mere retrofitting.

In addition to technical suggestions, guests advised conducting similar workshops involving government departments, exhibiting findings publicly, awareness programmes, and public participation.

The workshop effectively aligned students, faculty and stakeholders’ efforts, generating practical outcomes. Diverse perspectives aimed to enhance ongoing work. By involving varied backgrounds and catchment areas, the workshop gathered extensive insights.

It showcased the commitment to preserving Mysuru’s ecological balance, fostering collaboration and innovative solutions for the city’s challenges. The collective effort aims to create a sustainable and resilient future, safeguarding Mysuru’s natural heritage for generations to come.

Trustee of MSA Dr. Lakshmi Devi, Managing Trustee J.N. Prashanth, Principal In-charge Dr. Balaji, Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Dr. Pankaja, Indian Institute of Architects-(IIA) Chairman Trupti Shah, Rtd. Deputy Chief Engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board Vishwanath, Regional Museum of Natural History Scientist-C Dr. M. Vijay, Shylajesha of Mysore Nature, Advocate of Namma Mysuru Sudheer, Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning Vishwa, Associate Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), University of Mysore Dr. H.N. Nagendra, Naturalist Kiran, Tanuja Dashrath of Mysore Nature, Principal Scientist of Karnataka Engineering Research Station Ramesh, NIE Dean Dr. K.C. Manjunath and Ar. Anjali Sharma of Water Forum also spoke.