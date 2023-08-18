Farmers lay siege to KRS Dam in protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

August 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the Government’s action of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, hundreds of farmers under the leadership of KRRS leader and Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah laid siege to KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district yesterday.

Terming the Government’s action of releasing water from KRS Reservoir to Tamil Nadu at a time when the Dam is yet to fill up as deplorable, the farmers urged the Government to immediately stop release of water in the interests of the farmers of Mysuru region.

Raising slogans against the Government, the protestors wanted the Government to convince the Supreme Court on Karnataka’s plight and thus come to the rescue of the state’s farmers.

Strongly condemning Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s comments that farmers can knock on the doors of the Court, the protestors lashed out at D.K. Shivakumar for his irresponsible comments while being a Minister.

Alleging that the State has been releasing large quantity of water to Tamil Nadu, while at the same time restricting release of water to canals, the farmers wanted the Government to release water in canals regularly in the interests of Karnataka farmers.

KRRS Mandya District President A.L. Kempugowda, leaders Prasannagowda, Jayaramegowda and others were present.