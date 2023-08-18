Clear unscientific road humps on service road of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

August 18, 2023

Retired SP writes to ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety); 22 such speed breakers identified between Mysuru and Mandya

Mysore/Mysuru: A retired Superintendent of Police (SP) has urged the authorities concerned to remove unscientifically laid speed breakers (road humps) on the Service Road of the Access Controlled 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

In his letter to ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety), dated Aug. 7, 2023, Shankare Gowda, who retired as SP (CESC Vigilance Squad), Mandya, has explained that “The decision to restrict tractors, two-wheelers, autos, bicycle and bullock carts to service road is a welcome step. However, the unscientifically laid road humps are proving a hurdle to vehicle riders.”

Ironically, the speed breakers which are laid to prevent accidents are becoming the reason for accidents. The vehicle riders are unable to notice road humps during night time. Even if they are noticed in prior, it has become a cumbersome exercise to negotiate, especially for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and small cars, Shankare Gowda has explained in his letter.

As many as 22 such unscientific road humps are laid between Mysuru and Mandya alone. Though there is a hidden agenda behind forcing all the vehicle users to drive on the main carriageway of the Expressway to collect toll, we should judiciously look into the safety of service road users too, as the humps are sounding a death knell.

Hence in view of the safety of road users, inspect the service road along with Officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and if convinced about the issue, take measures to remove unscientific road humps, Shankare Gowda has urged in the letter.