Meet 8-year-old Chiranthan Gowda: The ‘Human Calculator’ of Mysuru

February 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Unlike a few, who dread over the very mention of Mathematics, here is an eight-year-old boy, for whom it’s like biting a favourite chocolate.

The exceptional talent was on display at the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) in city on Jan. 29.

Chiranthan M. Gowda is that young prodigy, who was conferred the title ‘Human Calculator’ at ‘Nakshatra 23,’ the annual award ceremony, organised by Math Junior, a Mathematics and Robotics Institute at Vijayanagar in city.

Count in no time

As the master of the ceremony read out the numbers displayed on screen — three digits and four digits — Chiranthan Gowda went on to tell the remainders of divisions in a jiffy, followed by rapid round and additions, by doing calculations with the tip of his right hand fingers, to the applause of the gathering, which included parents accompanying their equally curious wards.

He owed his Mathematical feat to Kaveri (wife of Akash Ganapathy Uthappa, Founder of Math Junior), whom he attributed for participating in several national and international events.

Chiranthan, a 4th std. student of St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar, is the son of Manoj Kumar and Punya, residents of Kumbarakoppal.

Rubik’s Cube

Rishaan Harsha was another child prodigy, who using a Rubik’s Cube, came out with Mathematic solutions, which left many including the dignitaries spell-bound. A student of Excel Public School, Mysuru, the 9-year-old Rishaan is the son of M.V. Harsha and Shilpa Srinivas, residents of Vijayanagar 1st Stage.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. K.C. Belliappa, who inaugurated the function, listed the names of several achievers who rose to heights in life from their humble background.

Faster than Computer

Recalling his student days at Yuvaraja’s College in 1969, Belliappa said “I was a witness to the talent of renowned Mathematician late Shakuntala Devi (who was popularly known as Human Computer), who had demonstrated her skills at the College. She was faster than a computer.”

Author and HoD of Mathematics at NIE, Mysuru, Dr. K. S. Chandrashekar who could not make it to the programme due to unavoidable circumstances, had sent a message, that was read out on the occasion.

Founder speaks

Akash Ganapathy Uthappa, Founder of Math Junior, spoke on how Gurus play a key role in shaping the future of their students.

“Father of Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is still regarded as the greatest scholar in the world. The credit goes to his teacher Mahadev Ambedkar (who gave his surname to Ambedkar against his earlier surname Ambavadekar), who showed the path of determination against several obstacles. Likewise, Aerospace Engineer Satish Dhawan, Scientist and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda and several others, make the successful combinations, who continue to inspire others,” said Akash Ganapathy Uthappa.

Different feat

Retired Principal Dr. Asha, who is also the neighbour of Kaveri and Akash Ganapathy Uthappa couple, described how the couple chose a path less trodden by others.

“Having a cushy job at Infosys which is the dream of many, the two called it off one day to venture on their own. It is indeed a remarkable feet,” lauded Dr. Asha.

Tech advancement

Principal of Advanced Engineering Group Dr. B.P. Sreekanta Gupta, who is also the Chief Mentor, Robotics and Autonomous COE, Infosys, Mysuru, spoke on the advancement of technology in different fields that has made access to several services easy.

Prize distribution

Prizes were distributed to the winners of Vedic Maths, Abacus — levels 1, 2,3, 6 and 7 under the category of National Champions, followed by runners. In all, 120 children had participated in the competitions organised as part of National Mathematics Day 2022.