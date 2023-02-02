Youths must focus on own venture: K. Ratna Prabha
February 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K. Ratna Prabha, Founder-President of UBANTU – Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations, Bengaluru, has given a call to the youngsters to gain knowledge in all the fields and focus on venturing on their own by utilising available opportunities.

Ratna Prabha, who is also the retired Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka, addressed the gathering during a seminar on ‘Importance and Ways of Entrepreneurship for Youths’, organised jointly by Bharateeya Vidyarthi Sangha (BVS) and  University Career Hub (UCH) at B.M. Sri auditorium, University of Mysore, recently.

“Of late, many are struggling to get job. They are finding it difficult to land a job despite having the self-employment capacity. There is a growing tendency to study with the aim of getting Government job. Such youths are of restricted mindset who live within the box,” rued the retired Chief Secretary.

President of Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association C.G. Srinivasan said “Nowadays there is a demand for reservation from SC, ST, backward classes and several other communities with the common intention of getting education and Government job. However, of late even the State-owned public entities are also being privatised. The youths should be aware of these developments and  work towards achieving by utilising the benefits.”

National-level sportsperson M.D. Nagendra (Police) and first rank holder in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) conducted by National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, J. A. Gnanankith were felicitated on the occasion.

Deputy Director of District Industries Centre, Mysuru, T. T. Varadegowda, President of Mysuru District Dalit Entrepreneurs Association Manjunath, Coordinator of University Career Hub, Prof. L. Hamsaveni, Head of Akka IAS Academy, Bengaluru, Dr. Shivakumar and others were present on the occasion.

