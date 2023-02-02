‘Bharat Jodo Yatra created awareness on social issues’

February 2, 2023

Dr. Shushrutha, who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, feted

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been able to create awareness on national integrity and has got a good response from people from all walks of life, said Dr. Shushrutha Hedna Vishnumurthy, Managing Director of Neurozone, Mysuru.

He was among the core people of 117, who have walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, Dr. Shushrutha said that the walk from the southern tip of India to the northern tip was a non-partisan, secular and non-religious yatra.

“We covered 3,570 kms in 150 days covering 13 States and two Union Territories. We relentlessly walked braving hot, cold, rain and storm. Overall, 200 people were selected for the yatra from India and six of them were from Karnataka and two were from Mysuru and I was fortunate to be one among them,” he said.

The main purpose of the yatra was to achieve social harmony in India where vested interests are dividing the country in the name of caste and religion. “There is growing unemployment and women are not safe. The education sector needs reformation and many plans, programmes and assurances of the Governments have remained on paper. The yatra was conceptualised to highlight these issues and the response from people across the country was amazing,” Dr. Shushrutha added.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Mayors B.K. Prakash,

T. B. Chikkanna, Modamani and others were present.