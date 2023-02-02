Our votes are not for sale: Many vouch ahead of polls

February 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Leaders of various organisations have taken a pledge not to sell their votes by falling prey to inducements like money and liquor during elections, as there is a need to vote as per conscience to save the Constitution and exhibit a strong resolve.

The leaders who assembled under the aegis of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike at Freedom Fighters Park at Subbarayana Kere on Narayana Shastry Road yesterday, took the pledge. In view of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, there are possibilities of politicians wooing votes with allurements. The Government and Election Commission should rein in such activities and the Election Commissioner should take stern measures, they urged.

President of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike K.S. Shivaram reiterated that “According to the pledge, the voters should not sell themselves for money, liquor and other allurements during election, but should vote as per their conscience.”

In a public meeting, BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has announced to buy every vote for Rs 6,000, thus making a mockery of democracy. The Election Commission should show its power by initiating action. The Election Commission will lose its value if it fails to fulfil the ethos of democracy, Shivaram said.

Writer G.P. Basavaraj, CPM District Secretary Jagadish Surya, President of Nele Hinnele Trust K.R. Gopalakrishna, progressive thinker L. Jagannath, President of Kannada Sahitya Kala Koota M. Chandrashekar, President of Rajya Nayakara Hitarakshana Vedike Dyavappa Nayaka, President of Zilla Savitha Samaja N.R. Nagesh, President of Zilla Uppara Sangha Yogesh Uppar, women leaders Vidya and Bhavya, leaders Lokesh Kumar, Mahendra Kaginele, Nihal, R.K. Ravi, Sunil, Narayan and others took the pledge.