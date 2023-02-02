Mysore University Research Scholars stage stir for stipend

February 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding the release of funds sanctioned by the Government for the stipend of SC/ ST Research Scholars, the members of Mysore University Research Scholars Association staged a protest in front of the statue of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu at the main entrance of Manasagangothri in city yesterday.

Raising slogans against the varsity, the protesters said that “State Government has sanctioned Rs 2.57 crore in Nov. 2022 itself, but the officers of the Varsity are yet to credit the stipend amount to the bank accounts of research scholars. The Government has released the stipend totalling Rs. 11.25 crore for SC and Rs. 4.66 crore for ST Research Scholars. Though other varsities have paid the stipend, the University of Mysore authorities are wasting time by coming out with lame excuses,” the protesters alleged.

As a result, the academic and research activities are going on at a snail’s pace. Moreover, the varsity authorities are reasoning that, they will discuss the issue at the University Syndicate meeting, even though such subjects do not come under its purview. It has raised several questions as there are doubts over the possibilities of Varsity authorities misusing the said funds, the protesters alleged.

President of Mysore University Research Scholars Association Nataraj Shivanna said “There is no question of calling off the stir until and unless the problem is solved and the stipend is released for research scholars.”

Lingaraju, Srishankar, Ranganath, Kemparaju, Mahadeva Swamy, Rangamma, Pradeep, Kallalli Kumar and others took part in the protest.