Mekedatu project gets a fillip in Siddu’s Budget

February 17, 2024

Bengaluru: The much-anticipated Mekedatu drinking water project, which involves constructing a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, received a boost.

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced during the Budget presentation that the identification of lands that would be submerged and a survey of the number of trees to be felled would be launched soon. He further stated that the necessary approvals from concerned departments and competent authorities would be obtained shortly for the project’s execution.

Irrigation projects

Other irrigation projects announced by the CM include the modernisation of the Visvesvaraya Canal network at Hebbakavadi, Nidaghatta, and Turuganur, the Madhavamantri Canal in Malavalli taluk, and Kemmannunala in Maddur taluk. Additionally, lake feeding projects at Maradur in Hunsur taluk and Hegganur Lake in Kanakapura taluk, as well as the Sriranga pipeline drinking water project, were highlighted.

The Directorate of Medical Education will be upgraded to Commissionerate, announced the CM, aiming to enhance efficiency and efficacy in the Medical Education Department’s activities.

He further allocated Rs. 400 crore for the construction of medical colleges and purchase of medical equipment, Rs. 350 crore for the construction of Super Specialty Hospitals across the State, the establishment of a childcare unit in Kalaburagi Medical College, and the establishment of a Viral Diseases Research and Diagnostic Laboratory in Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences. Additionally, the Bengaluru Nephro-Urology Centre will receive a Robotic treatment centre at Rs. 20 crore.

Modern critical care blocks

To provide advanced medical care to critically ill patients, the Government will establish advanced critical care blocks in all districts. While construction is already underway in 15 districts, the CM announced that construction in Mysuru, Mandya, Udupi, Davanagere, Vijayapura, Dharwad, and Koppal will commence this year, totalling Rs. 187 crore.

In the following year, construction will extend to the remaining nine districts. Furthermore, the CM allocated Rs. 280 crore for the construction of 100-bed taluk hospitals and Rs. 75 crore for the repair and renovation of dilapidated buildings in the Health Department.

Siddaramaiah also allocated Rs. 130 crore for constructing Health and wellness centres across the State, establishing day-care chemotherapy units in every district at Rs. 20 crore, setting up digital mammography centres in 20 district hospitals, and providing Rs. 6 crore for the purchase of TRU-NAT machines (portable, battery- operated devices to rapidly detect mycobacterium tuberculosis complex bacteria (MTBC) and rifampicin resistance) for TB Diagnosis at Primary Health Centers.