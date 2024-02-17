SOM IMPACT: Warning signboards installed on Bogadi Road
News

SOM IMPACT: Warning signboards installed on Bogadi Road

February 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following reports of accidents owing to unscientific laying of concrete medians on Bogadi Road and a news item titled ‘Bogadi Road concrete median causes near-fatal accident’ published in Star of Mysore on Feb. 14, the Krishnaraja Traffic Police have installed warning signboards to alert motorists of the possible danger at Dr. M.B. Padma Circle at Government Press and Bogadi Road junction in city.

The City Traffic Police, on Thursday, equipped with warning signboards, installed the boards. It may be recalled that a 59-year-old person travelling towards his residence in Kuvempunagar rammed his car to median at about 9.30 pm on Feb. 13 as a result of which he sustained injuries apart from damaging his car.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching