SOM IMPACT: Warning signboards installed on Bogadi Road

February 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following reports of accidents owing to unscientific laying of concrete medians on Bogadi Road and a news item titled ‘Bogadi Road concrete median causes near-fatal accident’ published in Star of Mysore on Feb. 14, the Krishnaraja Traffic Police have installed warning signboards to alert motorists of the possible danger at Dr. M.B. Padma Circle at Government Press and Bogadi Road junction in city.

The City Traffic Police, on Thursday, equipped with warning signboards, installed the boards. It may be recalled that a 59-year-old person travelling towards his residence in Kuvempunagar rammed his car to median at about 9.30 pm on Feb. 13 as a result of which he sustained injuries apart from damaging his car.