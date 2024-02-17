Civic woes on Bogadi Road far from over

February 17, 2024

No crash barrier on a stretch between Gangothri Extension and Chaduranga Road

Mysore/Mysuru: It seems the civic woes related to Bogadi Road is far from over, although the incidents of four lives lost in freak accidents on the same stretch of road still remain fresh in the minds of the people.

In separate cases, three vehicle riders, two two-wheeler riders and another travelling in a goods autorickshaw were killed, after they accidentally rode over the unscientific road hump (removed later) near the main gate of Manasagangothri on Bogadi Road. While in another case, a senior citizen succumbed to the traumatic injuries he had sustained after the branch of a huge tree came crashing down, while riding the scooter a few yards away from University of Mysore junction, on the same Bogadi Road.

Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities have decided to enforce safety measures, the ever busy Bogadi Road continues to lurk danger but at different junctions. If the competent authorities constrict themselves to the job of relaying road humps complying with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) stipulations and other measures, the gaps may surface elsewhere.

A few yards drive after Manasagangothri Junction, there exists Gangothri Extension Junction, that also leads to famous Maruthi Temple. However, the stretch of Bogadi Road between Gangothri Extension Junction and another junction that connects to Chaduranga Road (AIISH main campus), is partly devoid of crash barrier to Gangothri.

A slope area without any barrier between the main road and Gangothri Extension Road, is the new cause for concern among the public who insist on installing a concrete barrier or metal barrier to avoid any crash on the road, that witnesses heavy traffic density.

The slope is estimated to be about 15 feet and if any Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) roll down, the chances of heavy casualty cannot be ignored with the people residing in the low-lying area.

During free time, the children residing in the locality turn the road into a playground. Moreover, there are no sign boards as a precautionary measure, that may turn into a death trap, calling for taking emergent measures to wake up before any tragedy strikes.

According to local residents, Paduvana Road in Gangothri Extension located in the low-lying area has a cement barrier of three to four-feet tall, with boulder stones. As a further measure, footpaths should be built on Bogadi Road along with barriers either of concrete or mesh, to check the possibilities of any road accidents, they added.