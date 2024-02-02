Killer Road Humps | Guilty Officers should pay compensation to accident victims: Anveshana Trust

February 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the death of three youths (Yashwanth, Shivan and Kumar) in separate road accidents by unscientific road humps near Manasagangothri main gate on Bogadi road here recently, Anveshana Seva Trust has demanded that the Officers concerned should cough up compensation on their own, not the Government.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana this morning, Amarnath Raje Urs, President of the Trust said that “MCC officials should be blamed directly for the accidents as they left the humps without painting white stripes. Hence, the officers should pay compensation to the next of kin of the deceased persons from their pockets and not the Government.”

Urs also said, “We had sought permission to stage a protest, but the permission was denied by Police. Besides, we are planning to move the Court seeking justice for the accident victims.”

Rajendra Prasad, father of Yashwanth from Maratikyathanahalli, who was one among the three who were killed due to the unscientific road humps, demanded a job at least for his daughter-in-law, who holds a degree, on humanitarian grounds.

Yashwanth was employed with a private firm and was the sole breadwinner of the family that includes his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, he added.

Yashwanth’s uncles Ravishankar, Suresh and Dinesh, mother-in-law Vinutha, friend Syed and journalist K. Deepak were present at the press meet.