Bid to click selfie with jumbo; two run for life

February 2, 2024

Video of the incident at Bandipur Forest goes viral on social media

Wildlife enthusiasts demand stringent action against violators

Forest personnel verifying CCTV footages to trace pranksters

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons tried to click a selfie with a wild elephant at Bandipur National Park near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, only to face the wrath of the pachyderm, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Fortunately, the duo had a miraculous escape, even as those travelling in another vehicle shot the video, raising alarm for a while.

According to the video, a wild elephant was grazing off the road on National Highway-766 that passes through Bandipur National Forest, between Maddur and Moolehole ranges of the Tiger Reserve Forest. A red coloured SUV stopped near the elephant and two alighted from the vehicle and made a bid to take a selfie near the elephant.

The elephant, a female, started charging towards them and chased the two to about 500-metre distance, till one among them tripped in his bid to escape from the attack. The elephant tried to kick him with its foreleg and hind legs twice. But, he somehow moved aside and even the elephant started running back.

The 20-second video of the incident clearly shows how the duo escaped from the jaws of death. Initially, the incident was believed to have occurred at Muthanga forest in Wayanad, but was later confirmed as Bandipur Forest.

Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar said “Action will be initiated against the two persons. The instructions have been issued to the personnel to trace the accused with the help of their vehicle registration number. The footages of CCTV cameras installed on both the sides of the forest will be verified to trace the accused.”

He said “The Department is regularly conducting awareness among drivers/ riders against getting down from the vehicles in the forest, at Melukamanahalli Gate, Kekkanahalli (Mudumalai border), Maddur and Moolehole checkposts. Instructions are also given against disposing waste in the forest, besides telling to maintain a distance when the animals are crossing the road, among several other instructions to be followed compulsorily while driving through the forest area. The patrolling staff have been deputed to impose fine on offenders.”