From Speed-Breakers to… BACK-BREAKERS !

February 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities have removed the four newly-laid road humps (speed-breakers) that were found unscientific near the main gate of Manasagangothri, the PG campus of University of Mysore on Bogadi Main Road. The move came after three youths lost their lives due to accidents caused by the unscientific placement of these speed-breakers.

However, commuters are now dreading to drive on the road as the removal process on three humps have been carried out haphazardly.

“Of the four road humps, only one has been removed and levelled properly. It is a back-breaking experience as the remaining three speed-breakers have not been removed properly, leaving the excavated portions uneven and rough without levelling and smoothing. When I drove over the dugout portion today, I could feel the impact on my back,” Akaash, a student, told Star of Mysore this morning.

Another student pointed out that the removal of the speed humps was carried out carelessly using earthmovers, resulting in an uneven road surface. “This condition is more hazardous than having speed-breakers. Negotiating this uneven surface is nearly impossible, especially at night, making it a serious safety concern. Two-wheelers and cars crossing the uneven surface land with a ‘thud’ noise,” he noted

Pushpa, who runs a hotel nearby on the road, said that many students are falling off their two-wheelers.

“I have witnessed at least four to five incidents just since yesterday where students have lost control of their bikes on the uneven surface and sustained injuries,” she said.

According to established norms, the MCC is obligated to level the road surface after the removal or alteration of speed humps. Proper scientific procedures should be followed for both installation and removal. Unfortunately, in this instance, the MCC has failed to do the necessary patchwork.

Medical professionals have also highlighted the adverse impact of speed humps on health. Orthopaedicians assert that speed humps and uneven road surfaces pose risks to the back. Motorists are susceptible to issues such as cervical or lumbar disc problems and individuals prone to osteoporosis face increased risks when encountering such road conditions.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-3 has initiated the painting of zebra stripes on all recently installed speed-breakers to enhance visibility for motorists. This measure comes in response to public outrage following the tragic death of three youths on unscientific speed-breakers on Bogadi Main Road. The newly painted zebra stripes are now visible on speed-breakers near the Saraswathipuram Railway Gate (next to Crawford Hall) and others located in Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram. It’s noteworthy that the traffic is minimally disrupted as the paint dries quickly within three minutes.

BOOK MURDER CASE

Meanwhile, addressing media persons in city this morning, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesman M. Lakshmana has demanded for filing a murder case against those responsible for three deaths due to unscientific road humps on Bogadi road in city.

“Three persons have died in accidents and who should be held accountable? Those held accountable should be dealt under murder case and stringent action should be taken against them. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner should look into the issue and take precautionary measures to check recurrence of such incidents in the future,” added Lakshmana.