Human Rights Panel Chief visits K.R. Hospital

February 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Chairman L. Narayanaswamy, who was in city recently, paid a surprise visit to Government-run K.R. Hospital.

He visited the Wards, ICU, Radio Diagnosis facility, X-Ray room, Ultrasound scanning facility, Operation Theatre rooms, OPD blocks etc., and went through the medicine stocks register and records at the Hospital’s Pharmacy.

He also interacted with the inpatients and heard their grievances. Some patients complained that they are asked to buy medicines outside and that several doctors do not come to the hospital on time. They also alleged that the hospital was lacking in patient care.

After hearing the grievances, Narayanaswamy said that most of the patients visiting K.R. Hospital are poor and hail from rural areas. Pointing out that the doctors and other medical staff should provide timely and quality treatment to all the patients, he stressed on the need for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in all the wards and in the hospital premises.

Stating that he has been receiving complaints on inordinate delay in the issuance of death certificates, he said that the authorities concerned have been directed to address the delay in issue at the earliest.

The Commission members T. Sham Bhatt and S.K. Vantigodi, Hospital RMO Dr. Nayaz, Medical Superintendent Dr. Shobha and others were present.