Tamil actor Vijay floats political party

February 2, 2024

‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’

Chennai: Tamil actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay launched his political party named ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK),’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls, here this morning.

He made the announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave a nod to formation of political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week.

In a statement issued by the actor, he said, “We are making an application today to the Election Commission to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want.”

Further explaining actor Vijay’s political move, the statement said, “You are all aware of the current political climate. Administrative malpractices and corrupt political culture on the one hand, and a divisive political culture which strives to divide our people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand. Everyone in Tamil Nadu is yearning for a fundamental political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free and efficient administration.”