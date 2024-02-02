MUDA Commissioner’s transfer put on hold?

February 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a late night development, yesterday, the transfer of current MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar was put on hold based on the instructions from the Urban Development Minister.

Last evening, the Government had named Arul Kumar, who was serving as Deputy Secretary, Department of Finance, as the MUDA Commissioner. Although Dinesh Kumar was transferred, no decision was made on his place of posting. Following the Government order, Arul Kumar was supposed to take charge today at 10.30 am.

MUDA sources told Star of Mysore that there is no communication from Arul Kumar regarding assuming charge. Adding weight to the indication that his transfer has been temporarily halted, Dinesh Kumar was present at the office this morning, attending to his routine duties.

Sources indicate that Dinesh Kumar informed Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa that he currently serves as Nodal Officer for Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised that his involvement in election-related responsibilities would be adversely affected if he were to be transferred at this juncture. Dinesh Kumar pointed out the potential challenges of a new officer taking over, particularly in comprehending the intricacies of election-related tasks.

Subsequent to this communication, Byrathi Suresh verbally directed his Department to postpone Dinesh Kumar’s transfer, taking into account the crucial nature of his election-related responsibilities. The official order confirming Dinesh Kumar’s continuation as MUDA Commissioner is anticipated to be issued later this evening, sources added.

Arul Kumar, a 2004-batch senior KAS officer from Chamarajanagar, served as the

Tahsildar in Hunsur, Srirangapatna and Nanjangud and later rose to the position of Assistant Commissioner and served in Mandya and Doddaballapur. Additionally, he served as the Joint Director, Department of Collegiate Education in Mysuru Division.

Other transfers

Meanwhile, Dr. S. Kusumakumari, who was serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chikkaballapura Institute of Medical Sciences, has been appointed as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), replacing M.J. Roopa.

K.R. Sujatha, currently serving as Deputy Secretary, Zilla Panchayat, Shivamogga District, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of MCC. The current MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) M. Dasegowda has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, Zilla Panchayat, Shivamogga District.

Mysuru Assistant Commissioner (AC) K.R. Rakshith has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner, Hassan and Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner L.M. Nandeesh has been appointed as Mysuru Assistant Commissioner.